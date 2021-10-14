The World's First Electric Snowbike Is Ready to Ride Through Winter Slopes

Riding a motorbike feels almost as free as it could get when you're on the road, and some say it can be addictive. While you can ride your bike almost anywhere, when you're up at a mountain or under heavy snowfall, things are bound to get slippery. But a new, all-electric snowbike developed by Moonbikes, a French startup, can change that.

Nicolas Muron, an aeronautical engineer, basically took the bus parts of an electric bike, the tracks and skiboards of a snowmobile, and invented a hybrid between both vehicles using his state-of-the-art engineering know-how. The Moonbike is a simple way to get around in a snowy setting, and for easy mobility on snow, it has a rear track drive and a front skiboard instead of wheels.

It can climb up to 30 degrees on slopes

Powered by a rear hub-mounted 3 kW electric motor with a 125 lb-ft of torque, it can easily reach 26 mph (42 km/h) and traverse snow up to 12 inches (30 cm) deep. You can purchase a single or double battery version or use the removable battery box under its seat that can be fitted with a 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery or a 3.2 kWh unit for additional range. What's more, the bike can climb up to 30 degrees on groomed slopes and can actually keep riding in temperatures of -13ºF (-25ºC).

While a regular snowmobile could beat the Moonbike in terms of range, the Moonbike offers a greener, eco-friendly option with its electric powertrain that has no carbon release while operating. And since snowmobiles are almost always hefty and hard to operate, the Moonbike is ultra-lightweight at only 176 pounds (80 kg), almost as half the weight of a snowmobile.

According to Robb Report, Muron said "After three years of research and development, and rigorous testing across the French Alps, we are proud to launch a brand-new category of vehicles, led by an innovative patented propulsion system,” in a company statement.

He also added that “Snow lovers now have a sustainable and silent alternative without compromising speed, price or autonomy as Moonbikes can run up to three hours with a second battery or up to 1.5 hours with one.”

For bike enthusiasts who want to hit the slopes either for fun or exploration, the zero-emission Moonbike is the ultimate winter ride that is easy to use and innovative.