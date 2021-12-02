The World's First Public eVTOL Ecosystem Is Now In the Works

Pioneering flying taxi firm Volocopter has announced a joint venture with NEOM, a sustainable city development in Saudi Arabia, to build and operate the "world's first public vertical mobility system", a press release reveals.

The project was kickstarted by NEOM ordering 15 Volocopter flying taxis from the German eVTOL aircraft startup with the goal of commencing operations in two to three years.

NEOM is a $500 billion sustainable regional development that advertises itself as a city of the future — its name translates to "new future" in English. NEOM aims to be powered exclusively by renewable energy resources and the development's website describes it as "a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory — a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future."

Flying taxis to hit the skies 'within two years'

The joint venture will see Volocopter's flying taxi service fully integrated into NEOM's zero-emission public transport system. According to Volocopter's press statement, the joint venture "will be the sole operator of initial public transit routes across Neom, while enabling an open eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) ecosystem for vertical mobility services including logistics, emergency response, and tourism."

The order of Volocopter aircraft for NEOM is comprised of 10 VoloCity passenger aircraft and five VoloDrone logistics aircraft. NEOM will start to ready its ecosystem for the urban air mobility project in 2022. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be an essential part of designing and operating a completely new UAM ecosystem from the ground up without the constraint of legacy infrastructure or regulation," said Christian Bauer, Volocopter's chief commercial officer.

The timeline for the new joint venture is in keeping with Volocopter's assertion in March that it would start its flying taxi services "within two years" in Paris and Singapore. Other eVTOL firms, such as Germany's Lilium have a similar timeline, meaning the flying taxi revolution may truly take flight this decade.