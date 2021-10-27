The World's Largest Ferris Wheel Has Just Opened In Dubai

Having enjoyed the title of the 'World's Highest Ferris Wheel' for over seven years, the High Roller in Las Vegas recently gave it away to the Ain Dubai that opened to the public last weekend, NPR reported.

Having been in the works since 2013, this giant of a Ferris wheel has even undergone name changes from its inception. As plans for construction were being rolled out, the observatory was called the Dubai Eye, much like the London Eye that it has handsomely beaten. Later, it was shortened to Dubai-I and then finalized to Ain Dubai, after the sixteenth letter in Arabic, pronounced as 'eye', a local media outlet reported.

At 820 feet (250 m), Ain Dubai is almost twice the height of the London Eye that's 440 feet (134 m). But to bag the tag of the "Highest Ferris Wheel in the World", Ain Dubai had to beat Las Vegas' High Roller that stands at 550 feet (167.6 m), which it did by an impressive 270 feet (82.4 m).

Making this feat possible were the teams at Hyundai Engineering and Construction and Starneth Engineering who were designated as the design and construction contractors, according to CNN, and began the works in 2015.

According to Ain Dubai's website, 11,200 tons of steel have gone into the construction of this behemoth that is held together 192 cables that measure 1,491 miles (2,400 km) in length. Located on Bluewaters Island, this giant wheel offers 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai's skyline as well iconic landmarks like the Burj Al Arab, one of the tallest hotels in the world, Palm Jumeirah, a series of man-made islands reclaimed from the sea and shaped like a palm, as well as the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

To enjoy these views, Ain Dubai offers 48 hi-tech cabins that are air-conditioned that also offer bench-seating. For the engineer in you, there is also the added advantage of being able to see the mechanics of this engineering feat from up-close.

Advertisement

Needless to say, this giant wheel is no thrill ride. One spin of this wheel takes about 38 minutes to complete, so you can even stock up on some snacks and soda while you enjoy the views. An individual ticket is priced at 130 Dirhams ($36).