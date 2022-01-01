New Study Finds that There is Likely No Cure-All for Hangover

Back in August of 2020, we reported on a study that found that a 1,200-milligram dose of acid L-cysteine reduced alcohol-related nausea and headaches associated with the common hangover. Additionally, a 600-milligram dose helped relieve stress and anxiety, according to researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Helsinki, who conducted the study.

The so-called hangover cure however never caught on and with good reason. A new review, reported by Gizmodo, is revealing that so far scientists have failed to find a trustworthy cure for the hangover. We know this may be the last thing you want to hear on new year's day but it seems to be true nonetheless.

The review of 21 different clinical hangover cure trials was undertaken by researchers in the U.K. and backed by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), the nation's biggest government funder of clinical research. The cures explored included curcumin, red ginseng, painkillers like loxoprofen, and the supplement n-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC).

“We have a limited number of poor quality research studies which examine treatments for hangover,” lead author Emmert Roberts, a clinical researcher at the National Addiction Center of King’s College London, told Gizmodo in an email.

The team found that most of the cures simply did not work, offering little benefit for hangover symptoms. The few studies that did have some positive effects were tarnished by very low-quality data. In addition, none of the studies could be validated as they were not replicated.

Finally, the review surfaced significant flaws in many hangover cure experiments. In some studies, women were excluded entirely and all the studies were conducted in completely different fashions making it impossible to compare and benchmark the results. Needless, to say, the future does not look bright for hangover cures.