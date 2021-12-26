These Three Electric Snowmobiles Are the Perfect Matches for a Winter Wonderland

Last October, we brought you news of the world's first electric snowmobile. Now, electric off-road vehicle manufacturer Taiga Motors has finally completed production of its first electric snowmobiles and is expecting to begin the first deliveries to pre-order customers in early 2022.

"Today represents the shared dream and vision of our entire organization coming to life as the first snowmobiles come off the production line. I am proud of the demonstrated ability and perseverance from employees who together have overcome challenges as we navigate unprecedented supply chain volatility," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau.

"With the sleds soon ready for the snow, we are excited by the idea of our customers being able to ride on these cutting-edge machines that embody winter exploration without compromise."

The lineup being offered consists of three vehicles: the Ekko mountain snowmobile, the Atlas crossover, and the Nomad utility model. Each model comes with a thermal management system that can keep the battery in excellent condition even when temperatures reach below zero. In addition, DC fast charging is supported for all three snowmobiles.

The Ekko boasts a zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.1 seconds from the 120-hp electric drivetrain and an estimated per-charge range of ~60 miles (98 km). It also offers an HD display for GPS mapping and custom terrain profiles.

Atlas achieves a 2.9-second zip to 62 mph (100 km/h) with a 180-hp drivetrain and an estimated per-charge range of 87 miles (140 km) while Nomad features a 90-hp electric drive and a range of 62 miles (100 km) per charge. Atlas comes with seating for two while Nomad is ideal for carrying cargo. It is capable of towing 770 lb (350 kg).

All three models feature a sleek cool exterior that makes them an equally stylish and efficient ride. The future of snowmobiles is here and it is electric.