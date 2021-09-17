This 45-Meter Superyacht Has the Largest Solar Power System of Its Kind

This year's Monaco Yacht Show will not just feature superyachts but also a way tourism can be made eco-friendly. Baltic 146 PATH, which is equipped with the largest solar system on a sailing yacht, will be also displayed next week.

Like the automotive industry, the electrification bug has caught the seafarers. While we are still away from addressing the major problems of cargo ships, this looks like a good start. Over the past few months, we have come across innovative ideas like fitting solar sails onto yachts; but if we are to look for high efficiency, there is currently nothing better than installing large solar cells and connecting them to a massive battery pack that will serve you well, until the sun comes up again.

That's exactly what the team at Solbian Solar, a custom provider of solar solutions in Italy, has done. Working with the superyacht's provider Baltic Yachts, the team custom-designed an 8714 Watt peak (Wp) system that sits on the roof of the yacht without disturbing the aesthetics or the views. Using a proprietary system, the Solbian team introduced curves into the design and provided a smooth finish for the panels that are visible from the deck.





Since the yacht has an active sail to minimize the effect of the shadows on the panels, the team also used 154 bypass diodes and 12 trackers that maximize power output.

According to the Solbian team, the panels produce 30-50 kWh of energy per day that can power all onboard electronic equipment including navigation, autopilot, lighting, and entertainment for seven hours. A 44kWh battery pack makes up for the need for a diesel generator and offers a silent operation for 14-18 hours, apart from preventing up to 4.5 tons of CO2 emissions that would be released with diesel usage.

In the near future, we are more likely to see more such 'Tesla of the Sea.'