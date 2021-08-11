This Custom PC Only Uses Jägermeister as a Coolant

YouTube is a repository of the most bizarre things the eye can see. While it does offer gems, once in a while, with so many videos competing for attention, video creators need to do something extreme to catch the eye, like cooling the computer with a proprietary herb mix with a substantial alcohol percentage.

Computer processors are known to generate heat when switched on. Even when idle, processor temperatures range between 120°F (48°C) and 130°F (54°C) on a regular desktop. When under load, these can soar to almost 175°F (80°C). Processor temperatures for laptop computers, which are much slender in build, often go a notch higher since different components are crammed together, leaving comparatively lesser space for ventilation.

At temperatures beyond 200°F (90°C), computers begin glitching and can even shut down to prevent damage to the processor. The task of ensuring that this does not come to pass is usually assigned to a little fan that dissipates the heat generated by the processors, away from them. Comparatively cooler air from the room then takes its place, which is then circulated away again by the fan. Although temperatures for laptops are higher, most intensive users prefer desktops and therefore, you will probably not find a laptop user so obsessed with processor temperatures.

As computer processing has become more intense over the years, the heat generated has also increased and desktop users are now turning to alternate methods of cooling down their devices. One such method is using liquids such as water.

From a scientific point of view, it makes the most sense as well. In its liquid state, water has a specific heat of 4.18 Joules per gram per degree (J/goC). What it means is that to change the temperature of water by one degree Celsius takes over four Joules of energy. To compare, the specific heat of metals such as silver, gold, and copper is under 0.4 J/goC. It is hardly surprising then that nuclear reactors are also cooled with water.

To cool down computers, water is held in a reservoir and pumped through tubes that come in contact with heat-generating points in the computer. What the YouTuber has done is used a similar system but instead of using water, used Jägermeister, a popular German digestif mix of herbs and spices.

Advertisement

Supporting him in his endeavor were makers of water-cooling systems, who custom-designed a cool cabinet that suits the color palette of Jägermeister. The YouTuber set up the computer with some of the advanced processors that would generate a significant amount of heat and while for the time the computer operated, Jägermeister worked as the coolant. The YouTuber also performed a test that really pushes the computer components to their maximum and yet the temperature did not cross 134°F (57°C).

It is hardly a surprise because the specific heat of alcohol is 2.44 J/goC, which might not be as effective as water but isn't as bad as metals either. Plus, since the alcoholic content in the beverage is a maximum of 35 percent, the YouTuber was practically circulating 65 percent water in his experiment. A chemistry class would have told him this or probably, the guy knew this already and simply did it for grabbing the 170,000 odd-views this video has already garnered.

Advertisement

Needless to say, we would suggest that you do not try this at home. Water-cooled systems do a better job with little risk. Stay safe!