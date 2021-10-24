This Electric Bike Can Be Folded to Fit Beneath a Desk

Have you ever worried about parking? Living in crowded cities, this is often a concern. That's why Japanese startup Icoma has developed an electric motorbike that can be folded to fit beneath a desk. Talk about being practical!

According to New Atlas, when fully unfolded, the motorbike measures 48.4 in (1,230 mm) long by 39.3 in (1,000 mm) tall by 25.6 in wide (650 mm). It boasts a 600-watt motor that is powered by 12-Ah lithium-ion-phosphate battery. It can reach a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) and a maximum range of around 31 miles (50 km).

It should be noted that the electric motorbike called the Tatamel is currently a fully functioning prototype but has not gone into production yet. That hasn't stopped us from being excited though.

The Tatamel comes with many nifty features such as front and rear suspension and the ability to charge other devices with its battery. It also comes with a full LED lighting system and interchangeable side panels for advertising or other signage.

But how practical is it really? Are we to believe that it can really be stored under a desk?

Indeed it can! Folded it measures 27.6 by 26.8 by 10.2 in (700 by 680 by 260 mm) which means it can easily fit under a desk with no complications. It can also be rolled along on its front wheel which would make transporting it easy peasy!

Finally, you might be wondering what license you need to operate the Tatamel. Your standard driving license will do just fine.

We still don't know when this superbike might be commercially available but we will be waiting impatiently.