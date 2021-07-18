This Forest School Will Be Built in India With an Infinity Cycling Track on Its Roof

In India, the city of Pune, three hours by road from Mumbai, is densely populated and has seen substantial urban growth in the last decade. This has led to worsening air quality as the level of pollutants now regularly exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Now, a new architecture firm called Nudes is seeking to do something about it. The firm won a competition to build an eco-friendly school in the city and its winning entry is nothing short of impressive.

Nudes submitted a design that is a vertical garden that cleans and purifies the air around it. At the top of the "forest school" is an infinity cycling track so that students may exercise.

"The “Forest” is the winning entry for an invited competition design for a school project sited in Pune, India. The design explores the relationship between nature and pedagogy in dense urban settlements built on the foundations of “Grow”, “Learn”, “Reuse”, “Plant” and “Play”," states Nudes on their website.

"The project harbors 2 nos. “green” cylindrical volumes stitched by a rooftop “infinity” loop track. Each cylindrical volume represents the stage of phased construction with planned programmatic activities. The project explores the dynamics and logistics of a vibrant space for student centric interaction and learning. The “Green” skin can be serviced and maintained by a peripheral service track that is accessible from both landing and mid-landing levels on every floor by horticulturists."

Students nurturing the plants

According to the Planet Voice, the school's basement level will also have tennis courts and a pool and the students will be responsible for nurturing some of the plants which will be on the ground and the courtyard. Professional gardeners will then relocate them to higher levels once they are healthy enough to survive. According to euronews.green, the school will aim to teach children about environmental stewardess and climate change.

