This See-Through Yacht Will Send You to Dreams of Ultimate Sea Luxury

Over the years, we have brought you many designs of futuristic yachts that do not fail to impress. There was the sailing yacht in production by Steven Kozloff called The Galleon that could house 200 guests or 20 private residences. There was also Dynamiq’s 41-meter Stefania, a glamorous, golden-hulled superyacht that came with a good amount of substance to back up its lavish style.

Now, we have spotted yet another sailing yacht that is bound to take your breath away. For this design, automotive exterior designer Samuele Errico Piccarini and yacht designer Salvatoreandrea Piccirillo have joined forces to produce a see-through ship that is as luxurious as it is ample.

Yes, you read that right. The yacht is transparent, allowing ships that sail by to see its interior and making for a pretty swanky exterior.

According to Yanko Design, the ship was built for 45-year-old Ryu Cardoso who founded a textile company in Japan and who is fond of jujutsu, yoga, and free swimming. All these elements have been incorporated in a variety of styles in the yacht.

The yacht has been called Capitolo and it comes complete with sunbeds, jacuzzis, and barbeques. The transparent nature of the yacht means that there is plenty of light throughout the ship allowing its visitors to sunbathe in comfort and luxury.

No specifications have been given for the yacht but it seems big enough to house a number of people. Perhaps this is just a leisure yacht and not one for long stays.

One could imagine the yacht running on hybrid power-assisted by the big sails it boasts on its top part. One thing is for sure, wherever this yacht decides to sail it will have a smooth and opulent trip.