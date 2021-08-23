This Ship Can Fly at Speeds of 125 MPH and Carry 12 Passengers

There's a new futuristic marine vessel being developed that is classified as a wing-in-ground marine craft and that is bound to impress. The vehicle uses the ground effect to hover above the waterline meaning that it may look like an airplane but, since it can’t achieve free flight like one, it’s considered a marine vessel, explains RDC Aqualines.

But don't let this limitation fool you. The marine vessel called Aqua has many features to boast about. First of all, it's just 22.5 meters (74 feet) long making it ideal to transport up to 12 passengers or cargo and two pilots. The vessel is constructed to take on short-distance rides ideal for touristic use.

According to autoevelotion, the vessel also boasts a maximum speed of 200 kph (125 mph) with a cruising of 180 kph (112 mph) and a takeoff speed of 110 kph (68 mph). Most impressively, the vessel is supposed to be a 100% electric and hydrogen hybrid making it eco-friendly.

RDC aqualines, the boat's makers, claim that the boat can also be used in marine search and rescue operations. Their motto for the vessel is: "Rapid marine transport. Faster than a ship, smoother than a plane." Not bad! The ship is powered by a 600 hp engine, giving it a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles) at full load.

"We develop advanced ground effect vehicle designs for water transportation that can revolutionize the marine passenger market. we are at the edge of aviation and ship-building industries as we are building a flying ship," said the company in a statement according to DesignBoom. The firm also added that the ship will be available for sale in 2024.

The pictures of the plane are quite impressive and we could imagine its interior being quite luxurious for passengers when it is not carrying cargo. Luckily, the vessel is versatile enough to do both with ease. This is definitely a flying ship we will be keeping an eye out for.