A tiny, truck-like delivery bike works perfectly well using only electric power

British firm Fernhay’s delivery bike, eQuad, which looks like a small truck, offers performance, utility, and style for sustainable last-mile delivery.

The four-wheeled street navigator is powered by pedaling with the assistance of an electric motor.

The eQuad is relatively small, with a width of 36 inches (91 centimeters) and a length of 9.9 feet (3.1 meters). The vehicle is small but can travel 40 miles (65 kilometers) on a single charge and carry a payload of up to 440 pounds (200 kilograms) in a lock-secured container.

The bike's speed varies based on how fast the driver pedals but tops at around 15.5 mph (25 kph).

Despite its appearance, according to Fernway, the eQuad’s extremely low center of gravity and design, which remains stable at speed, enables it to replace vans and transporters for improved efficiency and emission-free last-mile deliveries of parcels throughout cities.

eQuad’s measurements are narrow enough to be used in city bicycle lanes, among other places; as the company explains, “a low load area and high seat allow for our operator as well as fellow cyclists to see around or over the eQuad.”

The bike’s pedals and electric-assist motor power its tubeless pneumatic motorcycle tires, equipped with hydraulic disc breaks on the front. Fernhay's eQuad design includes lights, turning indicators, and a horn. A mechanical gearbox and pedals allow the driver to navigate very tight spaces easily.

eQuad is on New York Streets now

The U.S.-based multinational shipping & receiving and supply chain management company United Parcel Service (UPS) has rolled out eQuads to New York streets as a part of the pilot program, according to the company’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The pilot program will be carried out across several European countries, the U.S., and some Asian markets and is already being launched in London and Dublin.

UPS is looking to use the eQuads for last-mile delivery in dense urban areas where using larger delivery vehicles is overkill or simply can't reach specific locations. At the same time, the switch to EVs will reduce the company's carbon footprint considerably.

“The eQuads are specifically designed with changes in urban delivery in mind,” said Luke Wake, vice president of maintenance and engineering. ”Many cities around the world not only have more pedestrian areas but are also growing fast, resulting in more package deliveries in busy areas inaccessible to larger vehicles. The eQuad is a solution that can deliver throughout cities reducing noise, emissions, and congestion.”

We are excited to see new solutions to reduce emissions, congestion, and noise in crowded cities.