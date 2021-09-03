Advertisement
Tired of Waiting for Tesla's Cybertruck? A New Wooden Replica Awaits You

But it probably doesn't float.

Sep 03, 2021
Plybertruck off the road Plybertruck/Facebook

If you are tired of delays in the production of Tesla's Cybertruck, here is the solution for you: The Plybertruck. There is just one tiny problem though, it is not up for sale. So you need to bring it together with your own hands or with a friend who is good at woodworking. And lest we forget, you need a car as well. 

Source: Plybertruck/Facebook

The Plybertruck was spotted during the Gambler 500 Rally, an annual event held in Oregon since 2014, reports designboom. The Gambler 500 is a free event and is a calling card for cheap fun. All you need to do is to get outdoors, navigate off-the-road, pick up trash, remove abandoned vehicles and do this all in fun vehicles that you have spent not more than $500. 

Source: Plybertruck/Facebook

The Plybertruck is actually an Acura MDX covered in wooden plates and nothing else. A close look at the pictures of the truck reveals a regular gas-powered car under the hard exterior; it just has been modified a bit into a Cybertruck-ish look.

The car is designed by CJ Cromwell who is based in Arizona. Unlike the boat mode on the Tesla, this one needs waterproofing, as it says on its Facebook page. 

Source: Plybertruck/Facebook

Yes, apart from the PLYBRTK numberplate, it also has a Facebook page that has been maintained since early this year.

Source: Plybertruck/Facebook

Here you will find information about sidekick Ruger, local businesses in Arizona, and places where one can get delicious burgers and fries. Just last month, the truck got some updates too. They included a battery, windshield and tires, and the exhaust system. 
Put together, they are unlikely to come even close to the cost of the Cybertruck. Nor does the truck. But right now, it is the closest anybody can get to the real thing.  

