Top 9 smartest toothbrushes for perfect dental care

You might be on the lookout for the best smart toothbrushes because you want to make oral care easier and faster, achieving the perfect white smile. If that's the case, you're in the right place.

When it comes to taking care of your teeth, a smart toothbrush can be more practical to use than a manual toothbrush. Smart toothbrushes are better at cleaning hard-to-reach areas and reduce plaque.

However, when there are so many electric toothbrush models and brands on the market, choosing the right one for you can be difficult. From the ones with the best battery lives to the softest and sturdiest bristles, we gathered the highest quality smart toothbrushes for you.

Oral-B Pro 7000, which you can integrate with your smartphone, provides real-time feedback to improve your cleaning habits. You can set reminders and track your cleaning routine easily. From gum care to tongue cleaner, this one comes with six brushing types you can choose from.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean eliminates guesswork with real-time feedback and personalized coaching so you can improve your technique and achieve 100% confidence in your oral care. Featuring Sonic technology that gently removes plaque, 5 brushing modes, and smart brush head mode pairing technology, it delivers the best plaque removal, gum health improvement, and whitening performance with the 4 premium brush heads.

This best-selling toothbrush removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Just let the toothbrush do the work!

If you brush your teeth or gums too hard, the pressure sensor will warn you and prevent you from causing any damage. With its long-lasting battery life, you can use this toothbrush for 14 days without recharging it.

Quip smart electric toothbrush is one of a kind not only with its sleek and unique design but also with the dental care it provides. It uses Bluetooth technology to sync up with the quip app to help you track and support brushing and reward you for taking care of your teeth. It doesn’t have a charger or any wires as it works with an AAA battery that can last up to 3 months. It helps you to keep your teeth as healthy as possible with its 2-minute timer and sonic vibrations it releases.

If you decide to buy this one, you will get a water flosser and a toothbrush in one package. You can activate both by pushing a single button. This clinically proven toothbrush improves gum health and reduces plaque.

The package includes two water flossing brush heads, a 2-minute timer with a 30-second pacer, ten pressure settings, a recharge indicator, and a deluxe toothbrush travel case.

A healthier smile at an affordable price is possible with Oral-B 1000 CrossAction. It removes 300% more plaque around the gum line compared to a traditional toothbrush. If you brush too hard, the pressure sensor will stop you.

For those who prefer a little luxury, Philips Sonicare Diamond is the best. It removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and provides a healthy smile in two weeks, according to Philips. It also guarantees whiter teeth in just one week!

The hum by Colgate Smart Battery Operated Toothbrush with Bluetooth connectivity guides you to brush better by tracking the frequency, duration, and coverage of your individual brushing style to help you target spots that need extra love. With a brush that knows you and an app that shows you, hum sonic toothbrush makes seriously good oral care something to smile about with fun activities and challenges that help you improve your brushing while you earn points toward rewards.

AquaSonic Vibe Series features an ultra-powerful and industry-leading motor that produces 40,000 vibrations per minute, lithium-ion battery, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight, and IPX7 rated waterproof design. AquaSonic is not even done yet. It also features ultra-fast charging, 4 distinct brushing modes, and a smart vibrating notification timer. Everything you need for your dental care comes together in one toothbrush.

