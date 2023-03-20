This 17,000-mile EV expedition will connect the North and South poles
A United Kingdom couple is set to undertake a 17,000-mile (27,000 km) trip from the magnetic North Pole in the Artic to the South Pole in Antarctica. The expedition, named the 'Pole to Pole' will be completed by traversing three continents and 14 countries using an electric vehicle for ten months. The drive will make it a vehicle's first expedition of such kind.
The husband and wife combination of Chris and Julie Ramsey from Aberdeen describes it as a journey to raise awareness of the climate crisis, and the critical role electric vehicles can play in reducing our carbon footprint.
The Pole to Pole project makes it the first expedition of such a kind by any vehicle, that too an electric one at that, starting the drive from Canada and passing through nations like Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.
The crew expects to experience many cultures and communities, "investigating solutions for sustainability issues, from polar melting to habitat loss and the environmental threats posed by the climate crisis," according to the expedition website.
The EV is to be powered mostly by solar and wind energy
The expedition aims to break myths about the versatility of EVs compared to conventional internal combustion engine-powered automobiles. The team hopes to dispel notions of range anxiety and driving conditions. "We are putting the car through the harshest of environments - minus temperatures and extreme heat - so we're really pushing the car to its limits and seeing what capability it has," said Julie.
The team has devised solutions to harness wind and solar energy to facilitate charging in areas with scant electricity infrastructure on the expedition. "There will be a wind turbine and full double solar on this device which will be towed along, harnessing the renewable energy sources - the wind and the sun - to power the car."
A modified Nissan Ariya EV to take on the challenge
In partnership with Nissan, the team has developed an adventure-ready version of the new Ariya electric SUV for the 17,000-mile mission. The team has kept the vehicle’s drivetrain and the battery unchanged to demonstrate the versatility of the standard car.
However, the Pole to Pole teams expects extreme terrains and environments, ice fields, deep snow, steep mountain climbs, and barren desert dunes. To counter this, the Nissan has "modified the suspension and widened the wheel arches" to enhance the stability and support the wider 39-inch all-purpose tires for added traction in challenging conditions.
