This 17,000-mile EV expedition will connect the North and South poles

The husband and wife combination of Chris and Julie Ramsey from Aberdeen describes it as a journey to raise awareness of the climate crisis, and the critical role electric vehicles can play in reducing our carbon footprint.

The Pole to Pole project makes it the first expedition of such a kind by any vehicle, that too an electric one at that, starting the drive from Canada and passing through nations like Mexico, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

The crew expects to experience many cultures and communities, "investigating solutions for sustainability issues, from polar melting to habitat loss and the environmental threats posed by the climate crisis," according to the expedition website.

The EV is to be powered mostly by solar and wind energy

The expedition aims to break myths about the versatility of EVs compared to conventional internal combustion engine-powered automobiles. The team hopes to dispel notions of range anxiety and driving conditions. "We are putting the car through the harshest of environments - minus temperatures and extreme heat - so we're really pushing the car to its limits and seeing what capability it has," said Julie.

The team has devised solutions to harness wind and solar energy to facilitate charging in areas with scant electricity infrastructure on the expedition. "There will be a wind turbine and full double solar on this device which will be towed along, harnessing the renewable energy sources - the wind and the sun - to power the car."