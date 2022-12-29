200 vehicles have been involved in a huge pileup in China

"This is too scary. Full of people here, I don't think we can get off the bridge," one person can be heard saying in one video clip.

Images from the scene show the long, multi-lane bridge, which spans farms and the Yellow River, littered with crammed-together vehicles. Vehicles include cars, lorries, transport trucks, and other vehicles.

Videos shot from the ground show that there is still a lot of fog in the area. In one video, a vehicle slides ahead and collides with several smaller cars as sirens can be heard far away.

According to The Global Times, many drivers and passengers were confined to their vehicles. Personnel from the traffic and health departments were rushed to the area along with emergency response personnel and fire rescuers.

According to official media, the fire service dispatched 11 fire engines and 66 fire rescue personnel to assist several injured trapped in their vehicles.

One witness told The Global Times that the pileup covered many kilometers, and the road was incredibly slick due to dampness on the bridge.