Fast cars like the Battista require powerful braking systems, and official tests have shown that the Battista is the fastest EV in the world at stopping from 62mph (100 kph) in under 101 feet (31 meters).

The impressive part of the broken records is that Battista set new records at the Dubai Autodrome on what looks to be an untreated stretch of the racetrack instead of a drag strip sprayed with VHT or PJ1 TrackBite resins for more traction on takeoff.

With 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque, the pure-electric Battista is the most potent Italian automobile ever produced. The super GT costs from $2.25 million (€2.2 million), excluding local taxes, and has a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph) and a WLTP range of up to 295 miles (476 km). Earlier this year, as part of its international test and development program, Nard in Italy recorded and confirmed Battista's performance qualifications.

Only 150 of the Battistas will be manufactured, and each took more than 1,250 hours of expert labor in Cambiano, Italy. The new super GT promises new levels of custom customization with a total of 128 million unique interior configurations. In addition to the external color possibilities with personalized detailing, unique aluminum exterior jewelry, and alloy wheel designs, customers can select from nearly infinite levels of interior color schemes and finishes.