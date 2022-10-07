This novel anode-free battery can go 391 miles on a single charge

This might mean that most electric vehicles could have an extended range in the future.

The study, funded by the Alchemist project, was recently published in Advanced Functional Materials.

The battery is the result of the works of the team led by chemistry department Professor Soojin Park and Ph.D. candidate Sungjin Cho from Pohang University of Science and Technology, in collaboration with Professor Dong-Hwa Seo and Dr. Dong Yeon Kim from the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), is the development of anode-free lithium batteries with a long battery life performance on a single charge.

During repeated charging and discharging, lithium ions travel to and from the electrode, changing the structure of anode materials in batteries. The conventional batteries’ capacities deplete with time for this reason. The energy density, which defines the battery capacity, was anticipated to rise if it were feasible to charge and discharge just with a bare anode current collector without anode materials. Using this approach caused the anode volume to swell significantly, which shortens the battery life and is a severe flaw. The batteries swell because the anode lacks a steady place to store lithium.