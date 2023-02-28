DOD provides a further $1.5M to develop a 3D-printed hypersonic engine

NSIC is a DoD program funding early-stage hardware startups commercializing dual-use technologies critical to US national security and economic competitiveness.

"Based on NFA's performance in designing, 3D printing, and testing the first key component of the Mjölnir full-flow staged combustion engine in less than a year, we are pleased NSIC sees the enormous potential in the continued development and completion of Mjölnir," NFA CEO Bill Bruner said in a blog post.

NFA was launched in 2020 with a vision to develop a "hypersonic, renewably fueled, vertical landing aircraft that can deliver passengers and urgent cargo anywhere on the planet 10x faster than today's jets - with net zero greenhouse gas emissions," according to the company website.

An advanced architecture that provides a revolutionary product

The firm's 3D-printed design runs full­-flow staged combustion, which features fully vaporized propellants before they mix, and a high thrust-to-weight ratio, making it an efficient choice for a wide range of applications. According to the firm, its advanced architecture "offers a new class of rocket engine with the reliability and operability of today's aircraft engines." Its engines are designed to run on renewably sourced liquid natural gas, with net zero greenhouse gas emissions.