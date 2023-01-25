A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range

The aircraft is comparatively lightweight and slim at just 4,255 lb (1,930 kg), and the main wing measures 41.3 ft (12.6-m).

An aircraft with superior specifications

The eVTOL is designed as a full-composite structure and offers two variants. One is powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain, while the second is provided with twin turboprop engines. Both these are engineered to support both SAF and hydrogen in the future. The aircraft can achieve a top speed of 230 mph(370 km/h) and maintain a maximum cruising altitude of 3,962m. The standard range of the aircraft is 590 miles (950 km), and it offers an extended range of 807 miles (1300 km) with an additional fuel tank.

The aircraft features a high wing configuration, is unpressurized, and comes equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear. "It’s able to perform a jump take-off and no-roll landing without the need of a runway, making it a highly versatile passenger and cargo craft, fit for a wide range of use cases."

A sustainable effort from the makers

LINX P9 is pitched as an answer to new perspectives on the future of aviation. According to the firm, sustainability and efficient transport are central focus points across the globe. It is high time we address them by "reducing urban traffic, improving safety and reliability, and shifting away from fossil fuels".

The company claims that the aircraft design offers a 40 percent more cost-effective alternative to helicopters (based on the DARPA model) and a 30 percent increased range compared to similar-size helicopters (based on the Roskam method). “It’s a very exciting design concept that is the ultimate solution for the market, that is affordable, safe and practical, whilst providing the right answer to the current environmental concerns," said ARC's CEO, Seyed Mohseni.