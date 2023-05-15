A down-sized version of GM's popular 2.7-liter gasoline engine in works

In a bid to enhance efficiency and cater to the evolving demands of the market, reports suggest that General Motors (GM) is in the works to develop a smaller version of its popular 2.7-liter four-cylinder truck engine in the United States.

The new iteration will add to its Cylinder Set Strategy (CSS) line of engines. A report by GMAuthority says that the automaker is in the final stages of developing a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline DOHC (Dual OverHead Cam) motor.

This strategic move aims to offer customers a broader range of options while maintaining the engine's impressive performance. The move gains relevance as most automakers increasingly focus on electric powertrains and platforms as the industry transitions to greener options.