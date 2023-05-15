A down-sized version of GM's popular 2.7-liter gasoline engine in works

A down-sized version of GM's popular 2.7-liter gasoline engine in worksThe new 2.5-liter iteration is expected to feature in its Cylinder Set Strategy (CSS) line of engines.Jijo Malayil| May 15, 2023 10:36 AM ESTCreated: May 15, 2023 10:36 AM ESTtransportationGMC trucksjetcityimage/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a bid to enhance efficiency and cater to the evolving demands of the market, reports suggest that General Motors (GM) is in the works to develop a smaller version of its popular 2.7-liter four-cylinder truck engine in the United States. The new iteration will add to its Cylinder Set Strategy (CSS) line of engines. A report by GMAuthority says that the automaker is in the final stages of developing a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline DOHC (Dual OverHead Cam) motor. This strategic move aims to offer customers a broader range of options while maintaining the engine's impressive performance. The move gains relevance as most automakers increasingly focus on electric powertrains and platforms as the industry transitions to greener options. See Also The lineup currently has a range of gasoline enginesThe automaker has broadly four types of four-cylinder gasoline engines in this series, starting with a 1.3-liter (L3T), 2.0-liter (LSY), and various iterations of its 2.7-liter block. The former is offered with Chevy Trailblazer, while the latter can be seen in Cadillac CT4, CT5, XT4, XT5, XT6, Chevy Blazer, and GMC Acadia.The 2.7-liter L3B engine from GM comes in two variations: one for Cadillac and one for trucks (Chevy Silverado 1500/GMC Sierra 1500). The truck engine is startlingly powerful for a sub-3.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. It produces 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque in the Cadillac CT4-V. Although the new 2.5-liter engine's estimated power output is unknown at this time, 300 horsepower and 350–400 pound-feet of torque don't seem improbable. A less expensive L3B variation known as the L2R engine, which produces 237 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, also exists in the CCS lineup. Most Popular A down-sized version of the 2.7-liter blockThe new motor is likely to be a scaled-down L3B engine. That indicates it will be an inline-four made entirely of aluminum with a single turbo and dual overhead cams (DOHC). Reports reveal that the motor will be tuned to produce a healthy torque figure while providing better fuel efficiency. It is unclear if the new 2.5-liter iteration is intended to replace the current 2.7-liter L3B engines in the lineup. There is also a possibility that it may replace either one - Truck or the Cadillac version. GM may also add the product to its lineup, letting it co-exist with other variants. It is expected that news regarding the development will officially surface by the end of the year. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand actionChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workThe COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansEngineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up nextLet there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lampsiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsolete More Stories sciencePlasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on MarsDeena Theresa| 8/16/2022innovationA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemBaba Tamim| 11/9/2022innovationEngineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up nextAmeya Paleja| 2/28/2023