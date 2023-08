Sustainable air travel is a critical step in achieving net zero targets around the world. Under a 1.5-degree scenario, aircraft emissions are anticipated to more than triple by 2050, consuming up to one-quarter of the global carbon budget.

In a mission to find a viable alternative to fossil fuels, aerospace manufacturers Marshall, GKN Aerospace, and Parker Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate liquid hydrogen fuel system technologies for the next generation of zero-emission aircraft.

According to the firm, hydrogen propulsion, whether by fuel cells or combustion, is seen as a vital option for the aviation sector to meet its target of net zero emissions by 2050.