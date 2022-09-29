AI Day 2022: Tesla may unveil a major milestone for its Optimus robot

Tesla's AI is growing in popularity over time and has a livestream that millions of people view.

Investors and potential investors watch to learn about the new methods Tesla is attempting to make money. The tech-obsessed people keep an eye on Tesla to see how far the company will go to introduce novel and exciting advancements.

Some people watch because they know Elon Musk's penchant for spectacle.

Whatever the motivation, on September 30, 2022, we can anticipate some shocks and introduce fresh concepts.

We expect four announcements about what Tesla works on; below are our expectations from Tesla AI Day 2022.

Optimus

We'll keep an eye out to see if the breakthrough is revealed to us. At the previous year's AI Day, the project was first introduced. It arrived with some fanfare, as is expected for Elon Musk, and received extensive international press coverage.

While the human-shaped figure's dancing and shining outfit created the impression of significant advancement in robotics, it soon became evident that the figure was actually a man wearing a robot suit.

Musk continued, "However, the idea was to construct a humanoid robot capable of performing many of the mundane, repetitive or risky jobs of daily life, such as grabbing groceries from the shelves or carrying out routine maintenance in hazardous areas."