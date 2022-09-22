AI-designed Apple Car concept shows how it could stand out from Tesla

Apple Car front mauriellodesign/Instagram

Before the AI system revealed a sports car concept with a minimalistic design from Mauriello's brief, it had first identified the critical keywords for the Apple Car: MacBook, Magic Mouse, Jony Ive, and aluminum. According to the industrial designer, the method generates comparable outcomes for the Apple Car. The system generates a sense of original design by being provided with each product. The technique appears to have produced Mauriello's anticipated aesthetics, from the white, windowless structure to the aluminum-clad sports car.

“I told the AI to design a minimalistic sports car inspired by a MacBook and a Magic Mouse built out of aluminum and glass while also specifying it to create something in the style of Apple’s former design head, Jony Ive,” says Mauriello.

This stunning futuristic car has a smooth machined aluminum body with no surface flaws that is the epitome of curvilinear perfection.

The surfaces of the AI-generated Apple Car were skillfully enhanced by the AI using dramatic chiaroscuro-style lighting.

Mauriello even designed a setting to reveal the automobile. He supplied the AI system with the term "moody lighting" after the initial set of photographs to see if that would give the design a background tinged with tension and mystery.