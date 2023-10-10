This AI model helps control increasing drone traffic

There has been a surge in the number of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), with various players vying to introduce the latest models catering to military and civilian use.

Going forward, there will likely be a significant rise in the amount of autonomous drone aircraft operating in uncontrolled airspace beneath 400 feet of altitude. By 2027, experts predict that the US will have a fleet of around 1 million commercial UAS doing duties, including package delivery, traffic monitoring, and emergency aid.

Aiming to find a practical solution, a team of researchers at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy has utilized artificial intelligence to construct a system that might more safely coordinate drone traffic in the future. Their work involved substituting some human-in-the-loop operations with autonomous decision-making to help it scale according to expected demand.