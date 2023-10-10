This AI model helps control increasing drone traffic

This AI model helps control increasing drone trafficThe system takes advantage of autonomous decision-making to make the sky safer.Jijo Malayil| Oct 10, 2023 05:33 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 05:33 AM ESTtransportationRepresentative image of drone trafficMarcus Millo/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.There has been a surge in the number of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), with various players vying to introduce the latest models catering to military and civilian use. Going forward, there will likely be a significant rise in the amount of autonomous drone aircraft operating in uncontrolled airspace beneath 400 feet of altitude. By 2027, experts predict that the US will have a fleet of around 1 million commercial UAS doing duties, including package delivery, traffic monitoring, and emergency aid.Aiming to find a practical solution, a team of researchers at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy has utilized artificial intelligence to construct a system that might more safely coordinate drone traffic in the future. Their work involved substituting some human-in-the-loop operations with autonomous decision-making to help it scale according to expected demand. See Also Related FAA Couldn't Confirm UFOs, Now NASA Wants a Shot BAE T-600 drone makes history by dropping a torpedo in a world-first Worm-inspired liquid neural network grants drone autonomy Taking into consideration the seriousness of the developing problem, the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) has already taken note and plans to develop a system to control the designated airspace below 400 ft. It is estimated that nearly 65,000 such airspace operations will take per hour in the US and the agency has proposed a UAS traffic management (UTM) as a potential future solution for this airspace. AI-algorithms The team's research was based on the principle that the "best option for achieving airspace safety due to the predicted levels of congestion is likely by replacing the human-in-the-loop operations with autonomy," said a statement by the institute. The Hopkins team examined the effects of autonomous algorithms in a simulated 3D airspace to address the issue of growing UAS traffic. The team was aware from earlier studies that collision avoidance algorithms significantly decreased accidents. They discovered that including strategic deconfliction algorithms—which regulate traffic scheduling to prevent collisions—made things considerably safer and almost eliminated airspace mishaps.The researchers added two more realistic features to their model. The system is made more adaptive by "noisy sensors" that simulate the unpredictability of real-world settings. A "fuzzy interference system" also determines the danger level for each drone depending on variables, including closeness to obstacles and adherence to the intended path. According to the team, these techniques provide the system with the ability to make judgments on its own to avoid accidents."Our study considered a variety of variables, including scenarios that involve 'rogue drones' that deviated from their planned routes. The results are very promising," said Louis Whitcomb, a professor of mechanical engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute for Assured Autonomy.Going forward, for a more accurate portrayal, the team intends to improve its simulations by adding dynamic barriers like weather and other real-world elements. "This work helps researchers understand how autonomy algorithms that protect airspace can behave when faced with noise and uncertainty in 3D-simulated airspace," said Lanier Watkins, an associate research professor in the Whiting School of Engineering's Department of Computer Science and a researcher at the Institute for Assured Autonomy.The details regarding the team's study on this matter were published in the journal IEEE. Abstract:We are extending the research in the area of uncrewed aircraft systems by further investigating safety in more realistic and congested airspace operations. These investigations allow us to more realistically examine the roles that autonomy and assurance should play in future airspace operations. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Webb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first timeNew study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victimsChinese researchers create dancing microrobots using lasersMicrosoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next monthRadiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISSGoogle’s AI alone may consume as much energy as IrelandIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?A new technique could unlock more rapid development of advanced materialsAre smart phones destroying our mental health?Here's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theory Job Board