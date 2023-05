Air New Zealand has begun a new protocol that might surprise some passengers: asking them to step on the scale. The weight check, part of what the airline calls a passenger weight survey, will take place on international flights departing from Auckland International Airport until July 2, 2023.

Stepping on the Scale: Air New Zealand's New Data Collection Initiative

What is the rationale for this unusual procedure? It's all about data. Alastair James, the airline's load control improvement specialist, explained, "We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold. We use average weights for customers, crew, and cabin bags, which we get from this survey."