Airbus supplier RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, has recalled 1,200 Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines built by its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney for "accelerated removal and inspection", the company's CEO Greg Hayes told Reuters last week. The recall has been prompted by microscopic contamination in the powdered metal used to produce high-pressure turbine discs for the engine leading to a risk of accumulating microcracks.

The issue was first detected in Airbus A321ceo aircraft flown by a Vietnamese airline. The aircraft used an IAE V2500 turbofan engine, also built in partnership with Pratt & Whitney, and suffered a broken disc. Earlier this month, Pratt and Whitney determined that the contaminated powder was also used for its latest generation PW1100G Geared Turbofan Engines and has now initiated a recall for inspection well ahead of its schedule.