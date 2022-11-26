'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C

Airbus goes on to explain that there are two main technologies that enable an aircraft to fly directly with hydrogen: powering an engine with hydrogen combustion through modified gas turbine engines or using hydrogen fuel cells to create electrical power.

Another option is a hybrid approach that uses a mixture of both technologies.

Hydrogen has to be kept very cold

“But regardless of these options there is a constant at work: hydrogen has to be kept very cold. It needs to be stored at -253°C, and kept at that temperature consistently throughout the whole flight, even when the tanks are depleted," further explained the plane manufacturer.

That's why storage tanks for hydrogen-powered aircraft are such an essential component of future hydrogen-powered flight. However, they are tricky to engineer as they are completely different to those you might find on a traditional aircraft.

The ZEROe aircraft Airbus

To develop these tanks Airbus established Zero Emission Development Centers (ZEDCs) in Nantes, France, and Bremen, Germany about 15 months ago that share the responsibility of spearheading this new technology. The tanks are manufactured in Nantes, and the coldboxes, which take care of the gasification of the liquid hydrogen, are produced in Bremen.

“It’s a real testament to the teamwork across our sites to see this first tank being manufactured so quickly. We want to optimize the tank for greater efficiency and to further reduce its environmental footprint: after all, a zero-emission aircraft needs to be as close to zero emission as possible throughout its whole life cycle,” said Chris Redfern, Head of Manufacturing, ZEROe Aircraft and Head of Propulsion Industrial Architect.