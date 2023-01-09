Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor

The typical motor's heavy, copper-wound iron stator is replaced by a lighter, printed circuit board (PCB) stator in the Aircore Mobility motor, which is ten times more dependable. It utilizes 66 percent less copper, is 50 percent smaller and lighter and is 10 percent more efficient than conventional motors. Mechanical losses are decreased, efficiency is increased, and noise and vibration are greatly reduced by swapping out the iron core for a PCB stator. The Aircore Mobility motor will be generally accessible in Q2 2023 and is protected by 44 pending patents and 32 issued patents.

Utilizing a liquid cooling technology that allows the coolant to be in direct contact with the stator, the Aircore Mobility motor may reach up to 4-5 times the current density of a standard, liquid-cooled motor. This provides for great overload capability and prolonged life.

Speed and high-efficiency levels

“Our aircore motor topology eliminates core losses and delivers a broader range of speeds and load conditions where the motor can operate at high-efficiency levels,” said Paulo Guedes-Pinto, vice president of technology for Infinitum. “The Aircore Mobility motor offers a new avenue in extending range for Class 1-8 vehicles, aerospace, marine, construction and agricultural machines.”

The Aircore Mobility motor from Infinitum is made with a sustainable, circular lifecycle in mind. The housing, rotors, and stators of the motor may be reused several times thanks to its modular design, which also makes it possible for parts to have a second and third life to benefit future generations. The motor may also be produced practically anyplace locally without the need for sophisticated assembling equipment, and because of its reduced size, more products can be shipped in an equivalent amount of area, significantly reducing emissions from transportation. ​