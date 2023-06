Imagine a futuristic machine that effortlessly glides along the road, behaving like an ordinary car. But when faced with obstacles or traffic, it transforms into an eVTOL, rising and traveling above the chaos below.

In a major milestone in efforts to provide such an option for customers, California-based sustainable electric transportation company Alef Aeronautics has moved closer to launching its operations.

To that extent, the firm's Model A" flying car has received special airworthiness certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), "marking the first time a vehicle of this nature has received legal approval to fly from the US Government," said a press statement.