Australia's first all-electric 4WD camper truck offers sustainable adventures

The indestructible Toyota Hilux for long has remained the synonym for a vehicle with go-anywhere-abilities. Now, the evergreen offering from the Japanese manufacturer is set to get an all-electric camper version, thanks to an association with Australian firms RedSands Campers and EV conversion company Roev.

For hardcore adventure enthusiasts, an electric camper with off-roading abilities will set a benchmark for nature-based 4WD camping. The iteration promises reduced running costs, zero emissions, and a quieter and smoother touring experience for its users. According to RedSands, the transition helps as 80 percent of its clients are from Europe, "where EVs are more mainstream, and Governments are more dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation," said a blog post from the company.