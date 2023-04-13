Alva Yachts unveils Ocean ECO 90 H2: its first fuelless superyacht with wings

It will also be equipped with Ayro's Oceanwings wind propulsion system, with wind sensors on the wing sails, which will analyze the data, and the motors will adjust the wing sail angle of attack and camber. In addition, the Ocean Eco 90 H2 will feature an optional hydrogen fuel cell supplied by EODev and integrated by SECO Marine.

The project was commissioned by adventure-seeking clients who were attracted to the design language of Alva Yachts. The vessel has been designed with responsible yachting at its core and fuses form and function together. The open-concept vessel features an open flybridge and helm station, a sky lounge, a cocktail bar, and a jacuzzi on the top deck.

It's offering several features

It also offers a large beach club, water sports, and entertainment areas, coupled with spacious above-deck living and relaxing zones. From bow to stern, the 14m-beamed catamaran offers plenty of space, modern style, and stable sailing. Access to the water is easy from twin bathing platforms.

The owner of the Ocean Eco 90 H2 has plans to use the vessel for private and corporate events, as well as chartering. The owner states that his aim is to highlight to the public that they can sail safely, and sustainably, with an environmentally fully clean system, and with a high level of comfort. Holger Henn, CEO of Alva Yachts, is excited about the project and is grateful to their classification partner DNV, who established new ground rules, and their engineering partner iYacht, who surpassed their expectations when faced with such advanced engineering challenges.