American Airlines’ inflight announcements are being haunted by mysterious noises

He went on to create a thread where he reported further on the mysterious sounds collecting reports from other passengers. He mentioned other people who had tweeted about the event and responded to speculations that someone might have hacked the airline’s teleprompter.

So... We've had a good dig into this.https://t.co/qVdJR6cUm0 — Cybergibbons 🚲🚲🚲 (@cybergibbons) ) September 23, 2022

“I also feel the need to add that the "hacked into" part is the part I'm having the most trouble with-- it doesn't feel physically possible. At same time, cannot for the life of me figure out what the eventual explanation is gonna be,” he stated.

Actor and producer Emerson Collins was one of the people featured by John NYC. He had similar comments about the creepy voices.

“Someone has made a sound three times over the intercom on this plane somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting. A flight attendant just announced “it’s not one of us, our flight crew or deck crew, we are all fine.” Which does not answer the question of who is having a puke yank?!” he tweeted.