Apple Music may come standard in Tesla cars

Tesla crying wolf for years

For a long time, Tesla has been integrating different music streaming services, testing what works best for their large displays in the center of the dashboard. The most widely talked about addition to the software lineup was Spotify. In the past year, the carmaker added Tidal.

Another rumor with a long lifespan is the integration of large music services like Apple Music and Amazon Music. It looks like now might be the time to make good on the rumors and be on the very edge of getting Apple Music.

It seems this is more than a guess at Apple Integration, as Tesla has been running its own tests on the app in their internal vehicles.

An interesting source

The news of an Apple Music integration comes from an interesting and somewhat off-the-beaten-path source. The patrons at the Petersen Museum, a Los Angeles car museum that is running a cooperative show with Tesla, include prototypes of Teslas to come soon. There were even a Roadster and Cybertruck.

Via a Reddit post, some of the people at the exhibit noticed that some of the Teslas that are set to come out soon were running Apple Music software with the other offerings from the integrated software package.