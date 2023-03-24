Archer and United Airlines team up for first air taxi route in Chicago

The Chicago Metropolitan Area's inhabitants and visitors will have a safe, environmentally friendly, low-noise, and cost-competitive ground transportation alternative starting in 2025 thanks to United and Archer's UAM network. Third, in terms of population, Chicago is a hub for business, innovation, and investment. It also serves as United's corporate headquarters. This gives it a distinctive city that Archer and United can develop. The early launch routes, sometimes known as "trunk" lines, will concentrate on providing transportation between airports to city centers. The creation of "branch" roads to link to other settlements will come after the trunk routes have been completed.

"Both Archer and United are committed to decarbonizing air travel and leveraging innovative technologies to deliver on the promise of the electrification of the aviation industry,” said Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures. “Once operational, we’re excited to offer our customers a more sustainable, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation during their commutes to the airport.”

"Technological innovation thrives here in Chicago, and this venture between Archer and United is yet another example of this strength," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "This exciting new technology will further decarbonize our means of transportation, taking us another step forward in our fight against climate change. I'm pleased that Chicago residents will be among the first in the nation to experience this innovative, convenient form of travel."