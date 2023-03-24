Archer and United Airlines team up for first air taxi route in Chicago
Archer Aviation and United Airlines plan to launch the first air taxi route in Chicago, between O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Vertiport Chicago, according to a press release.
The largest vertical airplane takeoff and landing facility in North America, Vertiport Chicago, is situated close to the Chicago Loop in the Illinois Medical District. Due to its unmatched convenience, accessibility, and service, this location was chosen as the takeoff and landing site for this airport to city center route. From there, passengers can take Archer's Midnight aircraft in about 10 minutes to get to and from ORD. During rush hour traffic, a similar trip by car could take up to an hour or longer.
The Chicago Metropolitan Area's inhabitants and visitors will have a safe, environmentally friendly, low-noise, and cost-competitive ground transportation alternative starting in 2025 thanks to United and Archer's UAM network. Third, in terms of population, Chicago is a hub for business, innovation, and investment. It also serves as United's corporate headquarters. This gives it a distinctive city that Archer and United can develop. The early launch routes, sometimes known as "trunk" lines, will concentrate on providing transportation between airports to city centers. The creation of "branch" roads to link to other settlements will come after the trunk routes have been completed.
"Both Archer and United are committed to decarbonizing air travel and leveraging innovative technologies to deliver on the promise of the electrification of the aviation industry,” said Michael Leskinen, President of United Airlines Ventures. “Once operational, we’re excited to offer our customers a more sustainable, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation during their commutes to the airport.”
"Technological innovation thrives here in Chicago, and this venture between Archer and United is yet another example of this strength," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "This exciting new technology will further decarbonize our means of transportation, taking us another step forward in our fight against climate change. I'm pleased that Chicago residents will be among the first in the nation to experience this innovative, convenient form of travel."
"We’re thrilled to add Chicago to our growing list of initial launch cities as we continue to solidify our UAM network plans,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer Aviation Founder and CEO. “We’re looking forward to working with state and city leaders to bring an innovative transportation solution to the City of Chicago and its surrounding communities.”
"Vertiport Chicago is delighted to participate alongside United Airlines and Archer in revolutionizing intra-city travel in Chicago,” said Daniel Mojica, the Executive Director of Vertiport Chicago. “This partnership will inspire other cities to plan for cutting-edge transportation solutions."
The largest utility provider in the Midwest, ComEd, will collaborate with United and Archer to build the power network required to allow eVTOL aircraft operations in and around the Chicago Metropolitan Area.
