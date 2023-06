Archer Aviation, Silicon-Valley-based electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle developer, is allegedly moving "at full speed" to develop air taxis en masse with an eye to full-scale production by the 2030s. To this end, the company and its main investor Stellantis showcased their plans at this year's Paris air show by unveiling its "Midnight" four-seater air taxi.

Archer's Midnight air taxi reportedly has a range of up to 87 nautical miles (161 kilometers), but it is specifically optimized for flights between 17 and 43 nautical miles. The aircraft is engineered to reach up to 130 knots (241 kilometers per hour).