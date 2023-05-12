Archer's first eVTOL air taxi is ready for in-house testing

The first working model of Archer Aviation's eVTOL air taxi, whose design was released last November, is now ready. The California-based company plans to start testing in the upcoming months and has already initiated the process of developing a conforming prototype.

“All major aerostructures—that, is the wing, tail, fuselage, etc.—have been built and mated together. Our team has installed a significant portion of the wiring, electronics, actuators, and other systems, and we are currently targeting to begin our flight test campaign with this aircraft in mid-2023," said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO, while addressing investors during a quarterly earnings call.