The ARGO Sasquatch truck offers unmatched amphibious off-road prowess

A hardcore all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that is also amphibious is what sets the Sasquatch truck apart from the others on the market. The high-riding amphibious swamp machine from the Canadian ATV maker ARGO also promises to match comfort with its capabilities.

Helping its amphibious nature are ARGO XT328 71” tires which give it a mini-monster truck appearance. According to the firm, these patent-pending tires have been subjected to several difficult terrain testing in order to swim, climb, and perform like no other amphibious offroad vehicle tire. "With a unique cupped-to flat-tread pattern, the ARGO XT328 tires provide superior water propulsion, excellent grip for side-hilling, and extreme traction for overcoming earth’s treacherous terrain," said a blog post by ARGO.