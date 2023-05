Videos circulating on social media show a group of arsonists intentionally setting fire to Russian Su-24 supersonic bombers. The videos in question on Twitter show grainy footage of several individuals sneaking onto a poorly guarded airbase and lighting fires next to the parked bombers.

According to various reports on the footage, the incident occurred at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association Plant, located in Siberia, 1,800 miles (2,897 km) away from Ukraine. The date of the footage also indicates that the event took place before the Victory Day holiday in Russia. This factory also produces the Su-24's successor, the Su-34 "Fullback" bomber.