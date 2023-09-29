As Cybertruck nears launch, rival Rivian hopeful of co-existence

As news comes in regarding Tesla gearing up to launch its much-awaited and long-delayed Cybertuck EV in the United States of America, one of its chief rivals Rivian opined that there's enough room for all the players to co-exist in the all-electric pickup segment.

The comments were made by Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe at the Code Conference 2023. The firm was the first to introduce an all-electric pickup in the US market in the US.

The new EV's release is imminent after reports revealed that Cybertruck launch event clothing was being distributed to their staff in the United States of America, according to InsideEVs.