Ask not for whom the eVTOLs…

The big goal behind eVTOLs is to reduce carbon emissions.

Vertiia claims to have created the world's most efficient eVTOL, owing to its energy-efficient design.

What’s next? Revolutionizing air travel by making flying taxis that can fly like a plane, that’s what.

Flying cars used to be the province of fantastical science fiction tales, but no longer.

Flying cars are now very much real, and there are over 200 different models in various stages of design and development, with dozens already in the air.