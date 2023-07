In a series of companies vying to take the lead in offering eVTOL services to customers, Aska's A5 flying car has now received a certificate of authorization (COA) and special airworthiness certification from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in the United States, which implies that it has met all the safety requirements needed for this type of vehicles.

In a race among various eVTOL designs, a flying car gives the added flexibility of driving such offerings as a normal automobile on the road, which can safely take off when the going gets tough.

California-based air mobility company's prototype is the "world's first flying car to start the type certification process with the FAA." From April this year, Aska started performing on-street driving tests after having initiated its ground testing in 2022.