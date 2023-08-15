Aston Martin offers a convertible "Bond" car with DB12 Volante

Aston Martin offers a convertible "Bond" car with DB12 VolanteIts K-fold roof offers an innovative packing solution with maximum baggage capacity and quick operation.Jijo Malayil| Aug 15, 2023 05:51 AM ESTCreated: Aug 15, 2023 05:51 AM ESTtransportationAston Martin DB12 VolanteAston Martin Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The bond car is back! Flagship Aston Martin models are often one of the central characters in the MI6 spy movie franchise. The iconic British automaker released the new generation of its DB series, the DB12 Coupe, in May. Now, the firm has taken the game forward with a convertible version called the DB12 Volante. The new version promises to offer an open-top driving experience blended with a "class-leading blend of ultra-luxury, power, and sporting dynamics," said a press statement from the firm. The firm claims roof-down driving is the greatest pleasure for many driving enthusiasts. "Aston Martin Volantes have captured that emotion and expressed it in a unique style for more than six decades. With the new DB12 Volante, we have changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those feelings by preserving all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupe," said Amedeo Felisa, Chief Executive Officer at Aston Martin. See Also Related Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design Lamborghini's $600,000 supercar sells out amidst an economic slowdown Aurora’s quad-turbocharged V12 engine will be the most powerful, boasting 1,250 hp K-fold retractable roof The electrically controlled 'K-fold' roof is vital to the Volante experience. This design combines innovative packing solutions with maximum baggage capacity and quick operation. It is named after the two-stage folding method that reaches a 260 mm stack height.The fabric roof canopy has 8 insulation layers and is acoustically optimized for more incredible inside cabin comfort. When lifted, the DB12's silhouette is maintained by the sculpted roof line. The K-fold mechanism creates an exquisite tail by sitting low behind a hard tonneau cover when lowered.The roof operation takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close, and it may be utilized at speeds up to 31 mph (50 kph) with a headwind of 31 mph (50 kph). The remote keys may operate the roof mechanism, given that the user is within a two-meter radius of the car.A capable offeringAston Martin supercars are known for their class-leading performance and handling, and the firm claims that DB12 Volante retains the same characteristics as DB12’s rigid bonded aluminum structure. The engine cross brace and key structural elements like the rear suspension upper mounting points and lateral connections increase the DB12 Volante's global torsional rigidity by over 5%. The DB12 Volante features a hand-built 4.0 twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces a class-leading 680PS/671bhp at 6000rpm and 800Nm/590 lb-ft between 2750-6000rpm. The motor comes paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine also features modified cam profiles, optimized compression ratios, larger turbos, and increased cooling to achieve a 34% increase in output compared to the DB11. The DB12 Volante can do 0-60mph (0-96 kph) in 3.6 seconds or 0-62mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and reach a peak speed of 202mph (325 kph). According to Aston Martin, the new generation model also has sophisticated adaptive dampers, which have a 500% improvement in force distribution bandwidth over previous generation technology, providing the DB12 Volante a range of dynamic capabilities and character beyond class rivals. The primary distinction between the DB12 Coupe and Volante is specific modifications to the rear spring rate and a separate damper tune."No longer the ‘softer’ option, DB12 Volante offers the stimulation of a true sports car with the unique pleasure and satisfaction that only a convertible Aston Martin can deliver," said Roberto Fedeli, Chief Technical Officer at the firm. 