Aston Martin offers a convertible "Bond" car with DB12 Volante

The bond car is back! Flagship Aston Martin models are often one of the central characters in the MI6 spy movie franchise. The iconic British automaker released the new generation of its DB series, the DB12 Coupe, in May. Now, the firm has taken the game forward with a convertible version called the DB12 Volante.

The new version promises to offer an open-top driving experience blended with a "class-leading blend of ultra-luxury, power, and sporting dynamics," said a press statement from the firm.

The firm claims roof-down driving is the greatest pleasure for many driving enthusiasts. "Aston Martin Volantes have captured that emotion and expressed it in a unique style for more than six decades. With the new DB12 Volante, we have changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those feelings by preserving all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupe," said Amedeo Felisa, Chief Executive Officer at Aston Martin.