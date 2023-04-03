Astrolab's FLEX rover to join SpaceX's moon mission

The largest and most capable rover ever to visit the Moon

After this mission, Astrolab's FLEX will be the largest and most capable rover ever to visit the Moon. The FLEX rover is approximately three times the mass of its greatest predecessor, with a maximum combined rover and cargo mass of more than two tons.

This expanded capacity opens up many new prospects for scientific research and business ventures on the lunar surface. Astrolab has already signed multiple client agreements for this mission's payloads. The details of these agreements are expected to be released later this spring.

Historically, planetary rovers have been custom-built for each mission. These missions have traditionally occurred once every ten years. Nevertheless, with the rapid increase in launch cadence and considerable increases in launch vehicle payload capacity, this bespoke approach to rover design is no longer practicable or efficient.

That is why Astrolab created the FLEX rover as a modular system for transporting and deploying payloads. Astrolab aims to demonstrate the benefits of having a highly capable and versatile rover on the lunar surface to create infrastructure, conduct high-priority science, and install technology demos and other specialized equipment.