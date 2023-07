In an age when manufacturers are downsizing their engines to meet stricter emissions and efficiency norms across the world, supercar makers Zenvo Automotive is on course to build an internal combustion engine that claims to be the world's most potent road-going V-12 powertrain, which is set to exceed the current one by 200hp.

The Danish automaker has announced that it will develop this engine with powertrain specialist Mahle Powertrain. The 6.6 liter quad-turbocharged V12 engine will produce a whopping 1250hp. The peak power comes at 8,000 rpm, and the engine will rev up to 9800 rpm, with claims of a unique soundtrack like no other engine.