New record for longest eVTOL flight, 155 miles in under 2 hours

During the recent record-breaking flight, the Prosperity, I covered a distance of 155.74 miles in 1 hour and 38 minutes.

AutoFlight's record-breaking flight with Prosperity I highlights the rapid progress being made in the eVTOL industry. The company's focus on developing efficient electric powertrains and autonomous flight systems has enabled it to achieve significant milestones quickly.

“This flight is both a great celebratory milestone and a testament to the team's incredible effort and progress in testing and incrementally pushing the aircraft's performance envelope," said Autoflight President Omer Bar-Yohay in a press release. He further added, "It's a remarkable achievement that shows our aircraft's capability, and we are excited to continue working towards our next goals all the way to EASA certification in 2025.”

As urban air mobility becomes increasingly important, eVTOL aircraft are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of transportation. With its range and speed, the Prosperity I could be a game-changer for the industry, offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional modes of transportation.