New record for longest eVTOL flight, 155 miles in under 2 hours
Chinese aviation startup, AutoFlight, has set a new record for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) flights with its latest model, the Prosperity I.
The Prosperity I has a range of over 150 miles. The aircraft can reach a maximum speed of over 130 mph and carry a payload of over 900 pounds.
During the recent record-breaking flight, the Prosperity, I covered a distance of 155.74 miles in 1 hour and 38 minutes.
AutoFlight's record-breaking flight with Prosperity I highlights the rapid progress being made in the eVTOL industry. The company's focus on developing efficient electric powertrains and autonomous flight systems has enabled it to achieve significant milestones quickly.
“This flight is both a great celebratory milestone and a testament to the team's incredible effort and progress in testing and incrementally pushing the aircraft's performance envelope," said Autoflight President Omer Bar-Yohay in a press release. He further added, "It's a remarkable achievement that shows our aircraft's capability, and we are excited to continue working towards our next goals all the way to EASA certification in 2025.”
As urban air mobility becomes increasingly important, eVTOL aircraft are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of transportation. With its range and speed, the Prosperity I could be a game-changer for the industry, offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional modes of transportation.
The eVTOL market is expected to snowball in the coming years, with many companies investing heavily in the technology. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global eVTOL aircraft market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3 percent by 2030 and reach $30.8 billion.
AutoFlight's continued investment in eVTOL technology and its ability to break records in the industry demonstrates its commitment to advancing this exciting new field. As the demand for cleaner, more sustainable transportation options grows, eVTOL aircraft like the Prosperity I will likely become an increasingly common sight in our skies.
