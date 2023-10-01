Automakers fear new fuel standards will derail EV shift

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing major automakers in the US, has raised a red flag over the proposed fuel economy standards for the next decade. The group claims that the new rules, if implemented, would hamper the industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a proposal in July for setting fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks for the model years 2027-2032. The proposal aimed to increase the fuel efficiency of cars by 2% and light trucks by 4% every year. This is a significant jump from the previous standards, which already required an 8% annual improvement for cars and 10% for light trucks for the model years 2024-2026.