Automakers fear new fuel standards will derail EV shift

Automakers fear new fuel standards will derail EV shiftThe proposal aimed to increase the fuel efficiency of cars by 2% and light trucks by 4% every year.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 01, 2023 08:31 AM ESTCreated: Oct 01, 2023 08:31 AM ESTtransportationThe Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing major automakers in the US, has raised a red flag over the proposed fuel economy standards for the next decade. The group claims that the new rules, if implemented, would hamper the industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs).The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a proposal in July for setting fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks for the model years 2027-2032. The proposal aimed to increase the fuel efficiency of cars by 2% and light trucks by 4% every year. This is a significant jump from the previous standards, which already required an 8% annual improvement for cars and 10% for light trucks for the model years 2024-2026. According to an Automotive News report, the NHTSA's proposal would mean that by 2032, the average fuel economy of the fleet would be nearly 58 miles per gallon (mpg), compared to about 49 mpg in 2026 under the previous standards.However, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation argued that the proposal was unrealistic and unfeasible. In a virtual public hearing, Michael Hartrick, a representative of the group, said that the proposal "exceeds maximum feasibility." He also expressed concerns about the penalties for failing to meet the standards and a pending rule at the US Department of Energy (DOE) that could reduce the value of EVs in terms of fuel economy.Hartrick said that the NHTSA's proposal violated the statutory prohibition on considering battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in setting fuel economy standards. He also said that the DOE's rule, which would lower the fuel economy of EVs by 72%, would create a serious mismatch between the two agencies' policies. He said that this would divert the automakers' attention and resources from investing in EVs.On the other hand, Ann Carlson, the acting administrator of the NHTSA, defended the proposal as a way to make cars more efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She said that the proposal would also benefit consumers by saving them money on fuel, enhancing US energy security, and increasing their choices of vehicles. She said that the proposal was consistent with Congress' mandate to conserve fuel and promote American energy independence and auto manufacturing.