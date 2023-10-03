Automotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego model

Automotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego modelVarious automotive designs are tried to further traction in efforts to tackle different road conditions.Jijo Malayil| Oct 03, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 11:19 AM ESTtransportationDriving in winterMilan Krasula/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Winter is coming! One of the main difficulties drivers face during the chilly weather is the loss of traction concerning vehicles' wheels, owing to icy and slippery surfaces, which can often result in automobiles getting stuck or sliding off the road. An informative video posted on YouTube from Brick Technology has explained the reasons and solutions to counter this issue by highlighting various automotive designs using Lego vehicles. The video's creator has emulated such conditions using a glass panel, which can be elevated to show different incline angles, and soapy solutions to explain to viewers the problems faced due to it. Role of traction The video starts with a rear-wheel drive vehicle struggling to get up a slight incline (5 percent) with a bulk of its additional weight in the middle. The situation was altered when the weight was moved to the rear axle, which provided more traction to the wheels at the back, enabling the exact vehicle to go up the surface with ease. A small hack here is that adding more weight to those wheels can result in added traction depending on whether your model is front or rear-axle-driven. Increasing the recline angle to seven percent results in the exact vehicle stalling as individual tires at the rear are not getting power according to the traction available to each of them. The video shows that adding a differential locking system (which ensures maximum capacity is sent to the wheel, which is exciting more traction) as the incline increases to 8 percent, adding more weight to the rear of the vehicle with the differential lock in place does the trick. Now, as the situation gets more demanding at a 10 percent incline, the addition of a basic all-wheel drive system (ensures that all wheels on the vehicle get access to the power produced by the engine), which essentially increased the contact area of the car with the ground, enabling the automobile to climb up the surface with ease. As the incline increases to 14 percent, even the all-wheel drive vehicle struggles to pull through. The user then adds a system with low gear ratios to supplement the available torque but fails to gain enough traction to complete the drive. Later, adding more wheels, four instead of two, to the rear axle does the trick. Moving to extreme conditions, a 15 percent incline situation warrants the vehicles to have an additional axle with four more wheels attached. The vehicle now has ten wheels to provide traction on such a surface, which in turn helps it complete the ride. As the video progresses, a 17-degree incline demands a more powerful motor and another set of axles at the front with two more tires attached. Add to it more weight on all the axles. But, the effort still goes in vain. Alternative methods The video goes on to employ other means to increase the contact surface of the vehicle to the ground. Using tracked plates like battle tanks fails to do the trick at a 17 percent incline. A composition miming a six-legged creature with fabric cloth material attached to its legs eventually pulls the system up the hill. At 40 percent incline, the system required two more legs, with all eight pods now getting increased surface area to provide additional grip. In the final stage of the experiment, at a massive 60 percent incline, the creator tries a four-wheel system with two fans attached to provide thrust for the climb. Unable to do so, the older system that featured the eight-pod design, combined with a single fan, finally started to pull through until one of the legs broke during the operations. The system could have slowed to the top of the 60 percent slope. As commonly observed, the video does not mention the use of winter-specific tires and snow chains to increase the grip of vehicles. 