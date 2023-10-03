Automotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego model

Winter is coming!

One of the main difficulties drivers face during the chilly weather is the loss of traction concerning vehicles' wheels, owing to icy and slippery surfaces, which can often result in automobiles getting stuck or sliding off the road.

An informative video posted on YouTube from Brick Technology has explained the reasons and solutions to counter this issue by highlighting various automotive designs using Lego vehicles. The video's creator has emulated such conditions using a glass panel, which can be elevated to show different incline angles, and soapy solutions to explain to viewers the problems faced due to it.