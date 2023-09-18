Autonomous eVTOL air taxi flown over Jerusalem by Israel

In a first, an eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) aircraft flew over Jerusalem, which takes Israel to the verge of opening up its airspace to air taxi providers.

The experimental flight was part of Israel's Israel National Drone Initiative (INDI), which attempts to create a network of drones to provide transportation services and reduce traffic congestion in its cities. The project focuses on laying a foundation for a flying car/sky taxi sector and operations based on eVTOL technologies.

The two-seater autonomous aircraft flown on September 13 was from Dronery, an Israeli drone delivery fleet operator Cando subsidiary. The company is one of several firms involved in the INDI project, which offers services to move people and cargo across the country.