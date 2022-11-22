Autonomous driving: Everything you need to know about self-driving cars

Aerial drone shot of autonomous self driving cars moving through city gorodenkoff/iStock

Auto manufacturers, including Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes, Audi, and others, are working toward Level 5 of autonomous driving. Progressively, car makers are adding more autonomous features to their vehicles. The goal for some is to make vehicles that can operate without any human intervention at all. To get familiar with the different levels of autonomous driving as the automotive industry reaches for the Level 5 goal.

What are the levels of automation?

Level 0: No automation

Today, only the oldest cars on the road today belong to this category. The human driver is in full charge of every aspect of the dynamic driving tasks. The car perhaps is enhanced by warning or intervention systems, but the human driver has all the control to make the decisions.

Level 1: Driver Assistance

In a vehicle with Level 1 autonomy, the car may control one element of the driving process, such as the steering or the vehicle speed, under certain conditions, while the human driver has full responsibility for monitoring the road and taking over if necessary or if the assistance system fails to act appropriately. Examples of level one autonomy include lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Level 2: Partial Automation

This is now common in most new vehicles. At this level, onboard computers may control multiple functions at the same time, such as both the steering and acceleration/deceleration. The human driver, however, performs the remaining aspects of the dynamic driving tasks, such as being responsible for changing lanes, scanning for hazards, responding to traffic signals, and making turns. Features may include lane-change mode, self-parking, and driver monitoring.

Level 3: Conditional Automation

This level will likely soon come as standard in new vehicles. Level 3 vehicles will be highly automated and include a mode that lets the vehicle control all aspects of driving, although the driver must be ready to respond or intervene. The vehicle's Automated Driving System can monitor the driving environment controlling the acceleration, braking, and steering.

Level 4: Fully autonomous in controlled conditions

The system controls all aspects of the driving tasks in geofenced areas. This includes situations where the human driver doesn't respond appropriately when requested to intervene. It will be genuine hands-off driving, although a driver will likely still be required outside certain areas. Both Ford and Volvo are working on Level 4 autonomy.